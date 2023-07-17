We all know people who talk with their hands—but do they know what they’re saying with them? Our gestures can reveal and contradict us, and express thoughts we may not even know we’re thinking.

In “Thinking with Your Hands,” esteemed cognitive psychologist Susan Goldin-Meadow argues that gesture is vital to how we think, learn, and communicate.

“Thinking with Your Hands: The Surprising Science Behind How Gestures Shape Our Thoughts”

