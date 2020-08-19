The Bacon Brothers Talk About “The Way We Love.”

www.baconbros.com

The Bacon Brothers Release New Album The Way We Love

Videos for “Play!,’ “The Way We Love,” “Corona Tune,”

and “She-Zee-Zee (Easy on My Eyes)” Out Now

The Way We Love contains a series of songs that explore those intimate relationships with the people and ideals that become a source of both purpose and passion. It’s also one of their most emotionally charged collections to date, and one of their most dynamic and diverse as well.

Per PopMatters, “Corona Tune”, written by Kevin Bacon, is a cornerstone of the new record. It’s a stark and stunning reminder of the gravity of the present moment with a thin margin of comfort. It’s the kind of song that some writers spend their whole career waiting to arrive, and it may be the best moment the Bacon Brothers have given us yet.”

True to form, the album finds the brothers spanning a wide array of styles and sounds, from the funk-fueled “Play!,” the happy-go-lucky “She-Zee-Zee (Easy On My Eyes),” and the sheer joy and exuberance that fills “British Invasion,” to the care and caress found in the tellingly-titled “The Cooking Song (Add Love and Stir),” the heartfelt ballad “Bigger,” and the sweetly assured title track, which is also the album’s third single. Nevertheless, the variety and diversity doesn’t end there. It’s also found in the country twang of the appropriately dubbed “Picker,” a song describing Michael’s early exploits on the mean streets of their native Philadelphia, and “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy” a composition by jazz legend Josef Zawinul that features a surprise appearance by New York Yankees legend Bernie Williams as the guest guitarist.