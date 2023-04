Gonzo the cat is the star — and the director — of his own shorts!

Gonzo captures them himself with the help of a tiny camera that attaches to his collar.

The result is an extreme sports cinéma vérité-style documentary from a cat’s perspective.

YouTube, TikTok & Instagram @gonzoisacat

