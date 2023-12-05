CHICAGO — Lauren Viera has lived in Chicago for 20 years, covered it as a journalist for Time Out Chicago and the Tribune and written previous guidebooks.

Her new book is an insider’s guide to Chicago’s hidden gems and lesser-known spots, plus things to see and eat, and trivia.

LaurenViera.com

Instagram: @laurenviera @500hiddensecrets

Facebook Lauren Viera

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.