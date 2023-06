A car-dealership consultant from New Jersey has flown 23 million miles! In 1990, United Airlines advertised a lifetime pass and Tom Stuker quickly snagged the offer. Now, 33 years later, Stuker gets his own personal seat and never goes more than a week without flying.

