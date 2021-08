Journalist and author Jim DeRogatis shares insight into testimony from New York’s R. Kelly trial. The singer and songwriter is facing multiple sex-crime charges, including racketeering and trafficking of women and underage girls.

DeRogatis, author of “Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly” also questions the role of those in Kelly’s inner circle, including a Northwestern Memorial doctor who treated Kelly for over two decades. The story is detailed in today’s New Yorker.