The Chicago fall tennis classic moves into quarterfinal rounds today at the XS Tennis Village in Washington Park.

It’s part of the women’s tennis association’s first tour here in more than two decades. It’s also the first time tournaments at this level are being produced on the south side.

Kamau Murray, professional tennis coach and the founder of XS Tennis joined us to talk about the weekend’s big event and Chicago’s strong ties to the sport.

For more details, visit xstennis.org.