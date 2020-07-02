Talking to your children about race

julielythcotthaims.com
Julie is a speaker, activist, and the author of the New York Times bestselling anti-helicopter parenting manifesto How to Raise an Adult. Her TED Talk on the subject was one of the top talks of 2016, and in 2020 she became a regular contributor on parenting for CBS This Morning. Her second book is the critically-acclaimed and award-winning memoir Real American, on being Black and biracial in white spaces. Julie is a former Stanford dean and corporate lawyer, and sits on the boards of Common Sense Media, Global Citizen Year, Foundation for a College Education, and Lean In. Her forthcoming book is Your Turn: How to Be an Adult. Visit Julie’s website here.