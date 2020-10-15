Talking to the stars of the much-anticipated horror series based on the Marvel Comics

It’s a darker-themed show than the other Marvel shows on other platforms. Based on the Son of Satan comics, the chilling series centers on Daimon Helstrom, the offspring of a serial-killing demon. As youngsters, their father’s devilish disposition destroyed the family, leaving them emotionally scarred. Now grown, the estranged siblings use their inherited powers to fight evil in different ways: Daimon performs exorcisms in Portland, while his icy San Francisco-based sister hunts wicked men like her dad.