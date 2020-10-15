Talking to the stars of the much-anticipated horror series based on the Marvel Comics

Edward James Olmos stars and directs the new thriller “The Devil has a Name."

He plays the right hand man to a recently widowed farmer who gets locked into a legal battle with a major oil company he believes has poisoned his land.

Olmos, a long time advocate for Latin representation in the movies talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about where the industry is now in its diversity.

"The Devil has a Name" will be in theaters, on demand and available digitally Friday.