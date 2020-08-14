Talking to Seal Team Six member Justin K. Sheffield, author of MOB VI

Justin Kyle Sheffield was Born October 30, 1979 in San Angelo, Texas. After high school, Justin followed his dream to become a Navy SEAL and enlisted in the Navy on February 8, 2000. In 2014 Justin was medically retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer and Warfare Operator of the United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group, or Seal Team Six.

Senior Chief Sheffield has completed hundreds of combat operations and enemy engagements in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Somalia. He is a recipient of the Silver Star, 6 Bronze Stars with valor for actions in combat, a purple heart, and a host of other medals and commendations.



Most of the missions that he has conducted are still classified and clandestine. The most notable mission that has been declassified and published was the raid in Somalia that led to the hostage rescue of a female American citizen, and a Danish citizen. Senior Chief Sheffield was the team leader who planned the raid and led the jump, which has turned out to be the most difficult operation conducted by Seal Team Six to this day. He was the member of the unit who, after killing several of the hostage takers, jumped on, protected with his body, and then picked up and carried to safety the American Hostage.

WEBSITE:www.alleaglesoscar.org



ABOUT:defiancepress.com/authors/justin-sheffield/