David Zucker is a filmmaker on the iconic film, Airplane and is appearing at the Chicago Humanities Festival to talk about his new book, with behind-the-scenes dish!

Chicago Humanities Festival

“Airplane! Behind the Scenes of a Comedy Classic”

Oct 21st @4:30 pm

Fourth Presbyterian Church

126 E. Chestnut

chicagohumanities.org

X @TheDavidZucker

Instagram @TheDavidZucker

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.