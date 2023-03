Ricky Cobb is the man behind the hilarious Super 70s Sports Twitter account — which features interesting, funny and embarrassing photos and videos from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s– and is now a now a TV show produced by Jimmy Kimmel’s production company.

Twitter @Super70sSports

super70ssports.com

therickycobb.com

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.