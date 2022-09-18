Check out this week’s Sunday Brunch for Dominic Freddura from Buona Beef make the Chicago delicacy, Italian beef.

TO STORE

Items ship frozen with dry ice, may dissipate during transit.

Do not remove dry ice with bare hands.

Upon arrival, place items in the refrigerator or in the freezer.

Beef & gravy last up to 1 week in the refrigerator or up to 3 months in the freezer.

Peppers last up to 3 months in the refrigerator.

Rolls last up to 3 days in the refrigerator or up to 3 months in the freezer.

TO SERVE

Stovetop

Thaw beef and gravy for 2-3 days in the refrigerator. STEP 2: Pour thawed beef and gravy into a large saucepan and heat over medium for 5 minutes, or until internal temperature is 165°F (stir occasionally and do not allow beef to come to a boil).

Microwave – From Thawed

Remove from microwave and stir contents. STEP 3: Microwave again for 1-2 more minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165°F (reduce heat time for smaller portions).

Microwave again for 1-2 more minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165°F (reduce heat time for smaller portions). STEP 4: Remove from microwave and stir well.

Microwave – From Frozen

Microwave on high for 2 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°F. STEP 3: Remove from microwave and stir well.

Assembling Your Sandwich

Place 4-6 forkfuls of beef on a French roll, allowing gravy to soak into bread (for a juicier sandwich, dip both ends of bread or the entire sandwich into the gravy). STEP 2: Top with hot giardiniera if desired and enjoy!

The Buona and Rainbow Cone trucks will be present at all Northwestern home football games. You can now ship Buona Italian Beef Sandwich Kits, Vegan Beef Kits, Giardiniera and merchandise anywhere in the U.S through Buona’s Shop & Ship. Visit https://buona.com/shopship/

The chain is located all over the Chicagoland area, including all Northwestern home football games.

For more: Buona | Chicago’s Original Italian Beef