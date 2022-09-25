Check out this week’s Sunday Brunch to join Chef Trillis Rollins from Peaches on 47th street to make a southern-inspired delicacy, shrimp and cheese grits.

Although this dish is perfect for any season, this dish can definitely qualify for a great comfort food dish, which is one of many types of dishes they specialize in at Peach’s on 47th Street

Chef Trillis will sauté the shrimp, tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, garlic cream sauce, and bacon;

He’ll talk about the various substitutions that can be made with this dish (no bacon, turkey bacon, etc.)

It’s served with Garlic Toast

Peach’s on 47th Street has been located in the heart of Bronzeville for 7 years! They are best known for their Peach flavored Coffee (locally roasted and freshly brewed daily), Peach Bourbon French Toast, Salmon Croquettes, and Shrimp & Grits!

4652 South King Drive

Wednesday to Sunday

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

www.peachson47th.co

