Executive Chef Dan Harris from Crosby’s Kitchen joins us in the studio to make their special breakfast tostadas.
RECIPE INFO:
Breakfast Tostadas
8 ea Tostada Shell
½ lb Mexican Chorizo
½ lb diced bacon raw
1 cup Spanish onions, small dice
2 cups Black Beans cooked
½ cup Rotel Tomatoes/Chilies
2 Tbsp Chipotle in Adobo
½ tsp Jalapeno Diced
1 tsp Cilantro Chopped + 1 Tbsp for garnish
Salt to taste
2 cups Cotija Cheese
2 Avocadoes, sliced 1/2″ thick
8 Eggs
Olive Oil as needed
Hot Sauce to Taste
For the beans
In a large pan, render the mexican chorizo and bacon over low-medium heat. As meat starts to brown, stir constantly, scraping the bottom of the pan to avoid sticking. When meat is golden brown and crispy, strain. Reserve fat.
Add 1 cup of fat back to the pan and saute onions over medium heat until translucent. Add black beans, rotel, chipotle in adobo and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 20-25 minutes until dry.
Add jalapeno and cilantro, and the crispy meats back into the bean mix. Stir and season to taste. Hold hot.
In a non-stick pan, add a touch of olive oil and cook egg sunny side up. Reserve
Assemble
On each tostada shell, spread 2 tablespoons of the hot chorizo and bean mixture.
Top with ¼ cup of cotija cheese and bake until cheese has melted.
Add ¼ of sliced avocado to each tostada.
Top with sunny side egg, cilantro, and dashes of your favorite hot sauce.
Crosby’s Kitchen
3455 N Southport Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
crosbyschicago.com
(773) 883-2525