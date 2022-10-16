Executive Chef Dan Harris from Crosby’s Kitchen joins us in the studio to make their special breakfast tostadas.

RECIPE INFO:

Breakfast Tostadas

8 ea Tostada Shell 

½  lb Mexican Chorizo

½ lb diced bacon raw

1 cup Spanish onions, small dice

2 cups Black Beans cooked

½ cup  Rotel Tomatoes/Chilies

2 Tbsp Chipotle in Adobo

½ tsp Jalapeno Diced

1 tsp Cilantro Chopped + 1 Tbsp for garnish

Salt to taste

2 cups Cotija Cheese

2 Avocadoes, sliced 1/2″ thick

8 Eggs

Olive Oil as needed

Hot Sauce to Taste

For the beans

In a large pan, render the mexican chorizo and bacon over low-medium heat.  As meat starts to brown, stir constantly, scraping the bottom of the pan to avoid sticking.  When meat is golden brown and crispy, strain. Reserve fat.  

Add 1 cup of fat back to the pan and saute onions over medium heat until translucent.  Add black beans, rotel, chipotle in adobo and bring to a boil.  Reduce to a simmer and cook for 20-25 minutes until dry. 

Add jalapeno and cilantro, and the crispy meats back into the bean mix. Stir and season to taste. Hold hot.

In a non-stick pan, add a touch of olive oil and cook egg sunny side up.  Reserve

Assemble

On each tostada shell, spread 2 tablespoons of the hot chorizo and bean mixture.  

Top with ¼ cup of cotija cheese and bake until cheese has melted.  

Add ¼ of sliced avocado to each tostada.

Top with sunny side egg, cilantro, and dashes of your favorite hot sauce.

Crosby’s Kitchen 

3455 N Southport Ave

Chicago, IL 60657 

crosbyschicago.com
(773) 883-2525