Executive Chef Dan Harris from Crosby’s Kitchen joins us in the studio to make their special breakfast tostadas.

RECIPE INFO:

Breakfast Tostadas

8 ea Tostada Shell

½ lb Mexican Chorizo

½ lb diced bacon raw

1 cup Spanish onions, small dice

2 cups Black Beans cooked

½ cup Rotel Tomatoes/Chilies

2 Tbsp Chipotle in Adobo

½ tsp Jalapeno Diced

1 tsp Cilantro Chopped + 1 Tbsp for garnish

Salt to taste

2 cups Cotija Cheese

2 Avocadoes, sliced 1/2″ thick

8 Eggs

Olive Oil as needed

Hot Sauce to Taste

For the beans

In a large pan, render the mexican chorizo and bacon over low-medium heat. As meat starts to brown, stir constantly, scraping the bottom of the pan to avoid sticking. When meat is golden brown and crispy, strain. Reserve fat.

Add 1 cup of fat back to the pan and saute onions over medium heat until translucent. Add black beans, rotel, chipotle in adobo and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 20-25 minutes until dry.

Add jalapeno and cilantro, and the crispy meats back into the bean mix. Stir and season to taste. Hold hot.

In a non-stick pan, add a touch of olive oil and cook egg sunny side up. Reserve

Assemble

On each tostada shell, spread 2 tablespoons of the hot chorizo and bean mixture.

Top with ¼ cup of cotija cheese and bake until cheese has melted.

Add ¼ of sliced avocado to each tostada.

Top with sunny side egg, cilantro, and dashes of your favorite hot sauce.

Crosby’s Kitchen

3455 N Southport Ave

Chicago, IL 60657

crosbyschicago.com

(773) 883-2525

