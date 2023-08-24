There’s a lot of great weather left and there’s a ton of great things to do for a ‘summer last hurrah’.

Cassie Walker Burke is the “External Editor” at WBEZ Radio and shares some of her top picks from her “Summer 250” guide for WBEZ.

‘The WBEZ Summer 250’

wbez.org/summer

Text SUMMER to 312312 for weekly picks!

Facebook @wbez

X @wbez

Instagram @wbezchicago

X @cassiechicago

Instagram @cassiechicago

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.