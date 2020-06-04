Summerfest 2020 canceled due to COVID-19

The Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Board of Directors made the decision to cancel Summerfest 2020 at a regularly scheduled meeting today, due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This announcement comes after the festival was previously rescheduled to September, from its original dates in June 2020.

After careful, diligent, and thoughtful consideration and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community, Summerfest presented by @amfam will not take place as previously announced. Full statement, refunds, 2020 ticket page: https://t.co/LF9wqWPmNP pic.twitter.com/2E1NjvjzfF — Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 4, 2020

Refunds on Summerfest admission tickets purchased via Summerfest.com or Ticketmaster are available. Information regarding how to get a refund on festival admission tickets, as well as information regarding concert tickets for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater or the BMO Harris Pavilion can be found at Summerfest.com.