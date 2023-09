Attorney and expert in Student Loan Law & Debt Relief, Rae Kaplan, talks about how nearly 44 million Americans will have to start paying off their student loans. It’s been 3 years, and there’s been so many changes. And there’s a lot of new options for students to maybe have their loans forgiven.

raekaplan.com

financialrelief.com

X: @ChicagoBKLawyer

FB: Kaplan Law Firm, LLC

