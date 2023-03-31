A store owner in North Carolina is going viral for her videos of helping young women find their dream prom dress. Summer Lucille is the owner of “Juicy Body Goddess” and now has more than a million followers on Tiktok, for showing plus-size women how to feel beautiful and comfortable in their own skin.

juicybodygoddess.com

Instagram @juicybodygoddess2.0

Tiktok @juicybodygoddess

Facebook @juicybodygoddess

