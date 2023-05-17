CHICAGO — One of the founding members of a prominent 1970s and 1980s band is making a stop in the Chicago area to play his music in a unique way.

Stewart Copeland, one of the founding members of The Police, is performing music from the band with an orchestra at The Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Friday evening.

He joined WGN Morning News on Wednesday to speak with Robin Baumgarten and Larry Potash to talk about this unique performance of music from The Police this week.

You can see Stewart’s entire discussion on the May 17 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.