John Malkovich was always weird, Shonda Rhimes is a genius and Gary Sinese got his start in a North suburban production of a “West Side Story.” All things we learned when Jeff Perry stopped by WGN Morning News.

The Steppenwolf Theatre co-founder is in town, performing in the classic Anton Chekhov play “Seagull.” He says the story, written in 1895 still holds up. It’s the first big production in Steppenwolf’s new theater in the round seating.

For tickets, visit Steppenwolf’s website.