Stars of ‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ talk previous projects before staring in Amazon Prime series

CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards spoke to the stars of the new Amazon Prime series “Tell Me Your Secrets.”

The show is a complex thriller revolving around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious past.

Among the stars — Amy Brenneman from “Judging Amy” among other projects and also Hamish Linklater who played Julia Louis Dreyfuss’ brother on the “New Adventures of Old Christine.”

On a zoom chat with Dean, Linklater remembered his days on the award winning comedy.

The show premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video.