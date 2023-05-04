Nathan Jones was selected to be a member of one of NASA’s first missions as the organization prepares to send a crew to Mars in the coming years.

He will be a part of a year-long study known as the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, or CHAPEA.

The goal is to simulate what crew members may experience in a mission to Mars before sending astronauts into space.

nasa.gov/chapea

