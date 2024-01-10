SAGINAW, Mich. — When broadcast rules prevented a television station in Michigan from airing highlights of Monday night’s College Football Championship title game between Michigan and Washington — won by the Wolverines — a television station in the state had to get creative to give viewers the lowdown right after the score went final.

Sam Ali, sports director for WEYI in Saginaw, used Microsoft Paint to create a crude — but memorable — depiction of the state school’s national championship-sealing win to go with his narration of the game’s highlights.

Check it out.