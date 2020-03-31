Spirit Hub gets you up to 200 independent distilleries delivered to your door, today!

Spirit Hub has been included in a list of the “The Best Alcohol Delivery Services in Chicago” from @TimeOutChicago! Learn more about our offerings here:https://t.co/UVitGq6a47 — Spirit Hub (@spirithubtweets) March 25, 2020

Spirit Hub is a local online marketplace and delivery service for craft spirits from independent distilleries around the world – currently delivering to the entire state of Illinois. In response to COVID-19, Spirit Hub has implemented Limited Contact Delivery for orders placed online and through the app and all orders arrive within two days of purchase.

Spirit Hub’s mission is to support local distilleries and they are doing everything they can to help them during this time of uncertainty. As tasting rooms remain empty and liquor stores close their doors, distilleries can depend on Spirit Hub to help off-set lost revenue while also accommodating customers during this time.

Spirit Hub currently offers more than 1,100 different craft spirits from ~200 independent distilleries.

To help get the craft cocktail ideas flowing, Spirit Hub’s website also offers a huge catalog of recipes you can make at home. Check them out here!