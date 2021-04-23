Spertus Center leading “Critical Conversations” on race and racism

Yavilah McCoy is a speaker, writer, diversity consultant and teacher of Hebrew and Judaic studies. She’s also a fourth generation Orthodox Jewish African American.

McCoy works with rabbis, synagogues, schools, federations and multiple agencies to increase awareness of Jewish diversity and expand inclusion for Jews of color. As an anti-racism activist, she has provided training and consulting to numerous social justice agencies both within and outside of the Jewish community.

She’s one of several speakers joining Chicago’s Spertus Center April 27th for Critical Conversations: Jews and Race will take place in two online sessions. Talking Frankly about Race and Racism brings the presenters together on Tuesday, April 27 to discuss race and racism, digging into the nuances and complexities of these issues in Jewish life and beyond. Then McCoy, Dr. Marc Dollinger, and Rabbi Mira Rivera regroup on Monday, May 10 to lead the participatory Workshop on Equity and Allyship, addressing the needs of Jews of Color and issues of race within today’s American Jewish community. Both virtual sessions start at 7 pm Central and are 90 minutes in length. Participants are invited to attend one or both. Closed captioning will be provided.