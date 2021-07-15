‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ director on taking on the opportunity to recreate movie

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” hits theaters this week. The update to the popular 1996 film that starred Michael Jordan has a new hero in Lebron James.

Director Malcolm Lee, best known for the RomCom cult favorite “The Best Man” and the Tiffany Haddish juggernaut “Girls Trip,” says he’s excited for fans to see what’s new this time around.

Lee told us off-camera that the highly anticipated “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” starts shooting early next year with the entire cast reprising their roles.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” opens Friday in theaters and on HBO Max.