Sonia Manzano, ‘Maria’ from Sesame Street, returns to children’s TV behind-the-scenes

Sonia Manzano filled the homes and hearts of kids for 40 years as “Maria” from Sesame Street. Now she’s returning to PBS and children’s television as the creator and producer of “Alma’s Way.”

“Alma’s Way” is an engaging, modern-day animated series for children ages 4 to 6. The series stars 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl, who lives in the Bronx with her parents and younger brother, Junior, as well as a diverse group of friends, family, and community members.

In each story, Alma speaks directly to young viewers, sharing her observations and feelings, working through challenges, and offering them a window into her everyday life. “Alma’s Way” aims to model self-awareness, responsible decision making, and empathy, encouraging kids to generate and value their own ideas and questions. As she uses “Think-Through” moments to stop, listen, and process in the face of a tough decision, Alma reflects and takes action while demonstrating social awareness — all while making lots of messy and hilarious mistakes all along the way!