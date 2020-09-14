Songlorious Creates a Jingle for WGN Morning News and it’s Now a New AM Promo!

Songlorious is a new platform that customizes songs for you. Whether you want a 30 second birthday jingle or a 3-minute love song, their certified musicians create your specific song and send back to you in four days time. The customer just needs to provide a brief description about what the song is about, choose a musical genre and select the song length. It makes a great gift but also is giving struggling musicians a way to make some side cash. It’s like the “Cameo for musicians.” For more info, go to songlorious.com