Songlorious Creates a Jingle for WGN Morning News and it’s Now a New AM Promo!

Actress, singer, producer and activist Janelle Monáe made a splash in the space program story, "Hidden Figures" a couple of years ago.

Her latest film is "Antebellum.” She plays both a woman in the times of slavery and a modern-day woman - both confronting the horrors of racism.

In a zoom chat recently, she talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about this movie that, although it was made a few of years ago, feels like it could have been ripped out of today's headlines.