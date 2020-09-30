Son of civil rights activist Fred Hampton joins ‘Heal America Tour’

“The Heal America Tour” – A Course Correction Conversation on Race, Citizenship and Humanity” aims to advance solutions to injustice and racism by working to convene business leadership and cultural influencers to bring solutions. The Chicago event will define a call to action that examines racial injustices across society and elevates viable solutions to improve police interactions in the Chicago community and beyond.
The event can be viewed at 6pm CST, Wednesday Sept. 30. For more information visit standtogether.org .