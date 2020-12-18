“Somebody Feed Phil” makes us happy. Now, Phil Rosenthal is making us dance?

ROSENTHAL ENCOURAGES FANS TO SHARE DANCE ROUTINES ON SOCIALS, DONATE AND CHALLENGE OTHERS TO PARTICIPATE TO FEED PEOPLE IN NEED THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Rosenthal is encouraging fans to donate to World Central Kitchen and other food charities through his charitable organization, Somebody Feed the People, dance to their favorite holiday song, post it to their socials, and challenge at least one other friend to participate. Rosenthal will also select one lucky dancer to have a Zoom dinner with him in the new year. Says Rosenthal, “Post your video, tag me and somebodyfeedthepeople.org and start dancing!”