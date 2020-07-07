Soldier Field to become Chicago’s most scenic drive-in movie theater

CHICAGO — Fueled Events has announced the launch of CHI-Together, a socially safe entertainment series of drive-in music, entertainment and movie events at Soldier Field, kicking off Wednesday, July 8th, benefitting the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

While other drive-in movie properties have “popped up” across the area, the CHI-Together brand of entertainment is the first within the Chicago city limits to land at such an iconic location and deliver a premium, interactive and multiscreen format! Nightly interactive entertainment from themed evenings, singalongs to full crowd interaction, you can expect a little something for everyone from family nights to deep culture classics on the big screens at CHI-Together.

“The Chicago Park District is excited to welcome CHI-Together to Soldier Field,” said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Michael Kelly. “As the city cautiously reopens, it’s important that we re-imagine opportunities for residents and families to enjoy the summer and make memories in a safe manner. CHI-Together does just that by thoughtfully bringing movies, music and family activities to our historic venue.”

The concept is curated by Chicago’s own Tionna Van Gundy, founder of Fueled Events and Wedicity, and based on a commitment to keep her team working through the pandemic while holding true to her beliefs in community togetherness. “For the past few months, our team has been focused on what we CAN do rather than what we can’t,” said Van Gundy. “From day one, the Mayor’s Office has assured us all that if we can stick it out together, adhering to the ‘stay safe, stay home’ guidance, we’ll be able to get back to enjoying all this city has to offer sooner. And we’ve

finally made it!”

Fueled Events is producing CHI-Together in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the desire for Chicagoans to gather again, thus protocols will be closely followed with an emphasis on public health and safety. In close contact with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and a constant eye on CDC recommendations, expect standards to be exceeded with attention distributed from cashless concessions, socially safe restroom bays and numerous sanitation stations along with 8-foot distance measures (in lieu of 6) enforced throughout vehicle and pedestrian designated areas.

Beyond the movie programming, CHI-Together will welcome and provide carloads (capacity is approximately 375) and small groups (up to six) of pedestrians with a multi-faceted mix of entertainment, including music, DJs, contests, games, extensive food and beverage options and other sponsor-supported programming five nights per week, Wednesdays through Sundays. The first dollar of every ticket sold will be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and

attendees will be encouraged to bring canned goods to further support our Chicagoland community partners.

Tickets went on sale through Ticketweb on July 1st, and can be purchased in advance on a per-car or non-car format. An area will be designated for those who choose to walk, bike, or get dropped off. Seating is permissible in, on and in front of cars, according to all current Phase Four social distancing regulations, with multiple walkable restrooms and concessions available. Doors open nightly at 7pm with music entertainment to kick off the evening and movies start at

approximately 8:30pm near dusk! Visit chi-together.com for more information and to purchase tickets.