Social media star living in Marilyn Monroe’s Hollywood Hills home says “singing and footsteps” can be heard at night

Jasmine Chiswell, known as “The Marilyn Moroe of Tik Tok” bought her obvious inspiration’s Hollywood Hills home with her husband. The couple says they think the icon is still around.

The Hollywood Hills estate was home to Monroe and then husband Joe DiMaggio. The couple in the house now, say they hear singing and footsteps often. They’ve also found magazines that Marilyn seems to have scribbled in and a makeup compact.

Chiswell is vintage trends expert and has uncovered the original flooring and maintained the 50’s charm of the property.

