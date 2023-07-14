The Age of JAJ

Tonight and Tomorrow

The Den Theatre

1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.

773-697-3830

thedentheatre.com

JAMES AUSTIN JOHNSON is a comedian originally from Nashville and a featured player on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. The New York Times has called him “one of SNL’s most versatile celebrity impressionists.”

His spot-on impression of Trump paired with his improvisational ramblings about Weird Al, Julia Louis Dreyfus, and Scooby Doo have garnered over 5 million views, with profiles on James in Vanity Fair, Slate, Mashable and VICE to name a few.

As an actor, James’ TV/Film credits include FUTURE MAN, BASKETS, ROBBIE, BETTER CALL SAUL, THE LAST TYCOON and the Coen Brothers’ feature HAIL, CAESAR!.

As a stand up, James has performed on the Vice series FLOPHOUSE, as well as RIOT LA and JUST FOR LAUGHS as a New Face.