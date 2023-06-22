Martinus Evans has run eight marathons and hundreds of other distances in his 300-something pound body, and created his own devoted running community. He’s helping lead a global movement to make the sport feel safe and welcoming for anyone who wants to run, whatever their size, pace, fitness level or skin color.

