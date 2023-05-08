Bernard-Henri Lévy is a French philosopher and filmmaker who spent months embedded with the Ukrainian special forces. The documentary “Slava Ukraini” is a look at what he witnessed on the ground, during the first days of the war.

The film is now showing in theaters and on demand, with special screenings across the country where Lévy will speak to audiences in a post show Q & A.

Monday, May 8 – Chicago – Landmark Century Centre

Tuesday, May 9 – Philadelphia – Landmark Ritz Five

Thursday, May 11 – Washington DC – Landmark E Street