Lera Lynn

Tonight at 7PM

The Union

309 School St,

Naperville

leralynn.com

Lera Lynn is a Nashville based artist/songwriter/producer. She first came to national attention composing music and acting for the HBO series True Detective. Throughout her career, a nearly decade long run filled with four album releases and hundreds of shows on both sides of the Atlantic, Lera Lynn has balanced her fierce independence with a string of collaborations. New music is slated for a late Spring 2020 release.