CHICAGO -For the first time in a few months, “Show and Tell” was back on WGN Morning News on Wednesday morning.

Mike Toomey caught up with two of our viewers – Tony and Chris – who had a few unique items of their own to show off to the hosts.

Tony shared the story of how he was able to get a lighter that belonged to the late Grateful Dead lead guitarist and vocalist Jerry Garcia.

Meanwhile, Chris shared two unique presidential items from the 1970s, including the famous “Billy Beer.”

