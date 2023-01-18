CHICAGO – Sometimes people like to show their field of work in what they carry.

That is the case for dental hygienist Whitney DiFoggio, and that was the reason she was on “Show and Tell” on WGN Morning News on Wednesday.

She showed off her custom tooth purse during the segment with Mike Toomey and even showed off some special shoes that she had for the appearance.

Kari Burns also appeared on the segment to show off her unique vanity license plate in tribute to Channel 9.

You can watch the entire “Show and Tell” segment from January 18’s show in the video above.

