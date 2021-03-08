Should you speak up or stay silent? Author Luvvie Ajayi Jones has a checklist to help you determine the best time to be a (good) Troublemaker.

“Professional Troublemaker: The Fear Fighting Manual” is the second book from New York Times bestselling author Luvvie Ajayi Jones. The popular social media personality and TED talk speaker (5 Million+ views) shares personal stories, inspiration and instruction on how to get in as the late John Lewis described, “good trouble.”

She says if you’re in doubt, there’s a sure fire way to know when to speak up. In the video above Jones shared her checklist with WGN Morning News.

You can find her virtual book tour dates and more on her website, ProfessionalTroubleMakerBook.com.