Should we ditch the electoral college for a popular vote in Presidential elections? A historian answers…



Does your vote REALLY count? Author and professor Alex Keyssar says there’s a middle ground that could be met when it comes to the popular vote and the electoral college.

Keyssar is the Matthew W. Stirling Jr. Professor of History and Social Policy. An historian by training, he has specialized in the exploration of historical problems that have contemporary policy implications. His book, The Right to Vote: The Contested History of Democracy in the United States (2000), was named the best book in U.S. history by both the American Historical Association and the Historical Society; it was also a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and the Los Angeles Times Book Award. Keyssar’s latest book, entitled Why Do We Still Have the Electoral College? (2020), is published by Harvard University Press.