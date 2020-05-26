Should kids take a gap year or head back to school?

Laura George, CEO & Founder of Laura George Consulting, LLC

After studying psychology at Duke University, working in advertising, and earning her MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, Laura George started a career in marketing.

When her oldest son (of four!) was born in 2002, Laura decided to combine her entrepreneurial spirit with her passion for mentoring students to form Get it Write Consulting. She had served as a full-time student member of the Admissions Committee during her two years at Kellogg and had learned to thoroughly review applications. Combining these unique insights with her experience writing for both the Duke and Kellogg newspapers, serving as a copywriter, and attending the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, Laura launched Get it Write Consulting to assist high school students with their college application essays. She also trained to become an ACT/SAT tutor and started to tutor individual students in the area.

In 2016, Laura decided to incorporate as Laura George Consulting, LLC and devote more of her time to serving the needs of area high school students as an ACT/SAT tutor, college essay coach, and application specialist. She perceived a need for an alternative to the chain tutoring companies that did not offer students customized one-on-one instruction or continuity in tutors from lesson to lesson. Laura also heard from many parents who did not know how to navigate the increasingly complex application protocols with their children and/or could not confidently advise them on writing meaningful college essays.

Laura started with one table in a small office in Lincolnshire, IL as the sole employee of her company. Since then, she has had the good fortune of assisting hundreds of students, and the success of her methods and passion for empowering students to reach their full potential led to many kind endorsements and referrals.

Today, Laura and an incredible staff of experienced ACT/SAT tutors and Parent Liaisons have moved to a much more spacious suite of offices in Lincolnshire. We also opened a second location in Barrington, IL in late 2018 to serve more families in the NW Chicago suburbs.

Despite our company’s growth, we continue to place great emphasis on maintaining a personal and customized experience for every student. Our Parent Liaisons are caring, compassionate, and knowledgeable and eager to assist families through the entire testing and college application process. Our tutors are all equally passionate about the work they do and their role in helping students to develop not only a better understanding of standardized tests, but also increased confidence in their abilities and themselves.

We offer comprehensive assistance throughout the high school and college planning process, with services that include high school entrance exam tutoring, high school and college planning consultations, ACT/SAT/PSAT tutoring, and college application and essay coaching.