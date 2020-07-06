Should Edmund Pettus Bridge, the site of Selma’s “Bloody Sunday” be renamed? Dorothy Tillman was there, she says no.

Dorothy Tillman joined Martin Luther King Jr’s Southern Christian Leadership Committee at the age of just 16 in Montgomery, Alabama. It would be her work with Dr. King that brought her to Chicago. But before that, she participated in the culture shifting protest on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma that pushed for voting rights for blacks.

The march now referred to as “Bloody Sunday” happened March 7, 1965 left many of the demonstrators terribly injured in a clash with police, including John Lewis, who would go on to become U.S. Congressman.

With a petition gaining signatures calling for the name of the bridge tot be changed, Tillman says she’s against it. In the clip she describes that day and why she thinks it’s important to retain history.