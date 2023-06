Cori Shepherd Stern, one of the executive producers of new Prime docuseries exploring the truth beneath the surface of reality TV’s mega-family, The Duggars.

“Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets”

Streaming Now on Prime Video

Follow Cori:

Twitter @GirlSeeksWorld

Instagram @GirlSeeksWorld

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.