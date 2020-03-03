Shelley Paxton on her book “SOULBATTICAL”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shelley Paxton Best Selling Author, International Speaker, and Transformative Coach. Shelley Paxton is a Chicago based best selling author, international speaker, and transformation coach. She spent 26 years spearheading marketing for some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Harley-Davidson, Visa, McDonald’s, and AOL. Shelley now runs her own company, liberating fellow rebels and leaders and coaches execs at Fortune 100 companies with the mission to liberate a billion souls.

Shelley Paxton shares her journey with us on WGN Morning News.