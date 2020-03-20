Shedd Aquarium’s penguins join the WGN Morning News

CHICAGO — With people being stuck at home and museums being closed to the public, the penguins at Shedd Aquarium have become internet sensations.
The penguins appeared Friday on the WGN Morning News to say hello and let everyone know when they might be able to visit them again — in person.
It all started when Shedd shared videos on Twitter of the penguins’ adventures through an empty aquarium.
The Shedd Aquarium is scheduled to be closed until March 29.
Sue also joined in on Twitter to give everyone a look at what’s going on inside an empty Field Museum.