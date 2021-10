Jasmine believed she was on WGN Morning News Friday because her dog ‘Quinn’ won our morning show “Cutest Dog Contest.”

WRONG.

Little did she know, her boyfriend Conner was about to propose to her on LIVE television!

So with a little help from Ana Belaval and their dog Quinn, Conner pulled it off — and Jasmine said YES!

Congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement.