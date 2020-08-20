“She embraced me… provided sisterhood.” Comedian Aida Rodriguez talks about friendship with Tiffany Haddish

Comedian Aida Rodriguez is hosting the AFrican American Film Critics Association TV Honors this weekend. She says as an Afro Latina she’s honored to highlight all this year’s diverse talent and to celebrate the nation’s essential workers, who will also participate in the awards show as presenters.

Aida is back on the road, doing college shows with her Tiffany Haddish. The two have supported each other for years professionally and as friends. So when Haddish secured a deal with Netflix, she grabbed Rodriguez and a group comedians that would shine the light on women of color and the LGBT community. “Tiffany Haddish Presents: She Ready” is streaming on Netflix now.

You watch Aida host the African American Film Critics Association TV Honors Saturday, August 22 at 11:30a CST on the AAFCA YouTube channel.

