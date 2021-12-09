Sharon Gless of ‘Cagney and Lacey’ explains why her grandmother locked her up for four months

Multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Sharon Gless publishes her memoirs in the new book, “Apparently There Were Complaints”. Spanning her childhood and five decades as an actress in Hollywood, from her work on “Cagney & Lacey,” “Queer as Folk,” “Burn Notice,” and countless other shows, movies, and international stage productions, Gless holds nothing back in this deeply personal book that spills all in her laugh-out-loud, juicy and touching life story.

“Apparently There Were Complaints” delves into Gless’s remarkable career and explores her complicated family, struggles with alcoholism, and her fear of romantic commitment as well as her encounters with some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Brutally honest and incredibly relatable, Gless puts it all out on the page in the same way she has lived—never with moderation.

About the Author

Sharon Gless was born into a prominent Hollywood family and always knew she wanted to be an actress. She was an exclusive contract player for Universal Studios from 1972 until 1982, when the studio ended all talent contracts. She was the last contract player in the history of Hollywood. While at Universal, Gless appeared on series such as “The Rockford Files”; “Kojak,” “The Bob Newhart Show”; and “Switch”, among others. In 1982, she accepted the role of Cagney in “Cagney & Lacey,” winning two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award for Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series, followed shortly by a Golden Globe win for her lead role in “The Trials of Rosie O’Neill.” In 2000, Gless was cast as Debbie Novotny in “Queer as Folk,” which ran for five seasons, after which she co-starred for seven seasons in her Emmy-nominated role on “Burn Notice.” She has eleven Emmy and seven Golden Globe nominations. Gless married Barney Rosenzweig, the executive producer of “Cagney & Lacey,” in 1991 and they’ve been together for 30 years. She currently resides both in Los Angeles and on Fisher Island, off the coast of Miami, Florida.