SHAED’s acoustic version of their new hit song, “No Other Way.” Must Watch!

www.shaedband.com
www.instagram.com/shaedband
www.soundcloud.com/shaedband
www.twitter.com/shaedband
https://shaedband.tumblr.com
snapchat: shaedband
“No Other Way” – the Multi-Platinum DC trio’s highly-anticipated follow-up to their 1.6 BILLION streamed hit “Trampoline”
The first taste of new music from the band’s forthcoming debut LP, “No Other Way” was the #1 MOST ADDED SONG at Alternative Radio and racked-up over 1 MILLION streams week of release. Catapulted by their break out hit “Trampoline,” SHAED made waves after being featured in Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air global ad campaign, resulting in feverish radio play which landed them at #1 on the Alternative and Rock Airplay charts, #1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, #4 on Top 40, and #13 on the Hot 100.